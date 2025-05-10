Nawaz sharif congratulates Pakistan’s leadership and military for their efforts

Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s strength and progress, thanking Allah for raising the country’s stature. He extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Sindhu, and the entire armed forces of Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif praised Pakistan as a peace-loving nation, emphasizing that while the country prioritizes peace, it also knows how to defend itself effectively. He reiterated that the nation’s commitment to peace does not mean compromising on its defense capabilities.

In related news, President Donald Trump confirmed via social media that Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire. Trump expressed his appreciation for both nations, calling their decision to engage in peaceful negotiations a sign of wisdom and maturity.

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the ceasefire, emphasizing that both nations have halted military operations. India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri likewise affirmed the agreement, stating that both sides will cease all military actions.

This ceasefire agreement signals a significant step toward regional stability, as both countries move toward peaceful resolution under international mediation.