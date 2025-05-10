Columbia suspends 65+ students after controversial pro-palestinian protest

Columbia University has suspended over 65 students for their involvement in a pro-Palestinian protest that led to the shutdown of the university’s main library. The students have been placed on interim suspension and are prohibited from taking final exams or accessing campus except for their dormitories.

In addition to the suspensions, 33 other individuals, including students from other institutions and alumni, have been banned from the campus for their participation in the demonstration. A university official stated that the protest violated the institution’s rules, resulting in significant disruption to the academic community.

The protest occurred on Wednesday when students seized a portion of the library, leading to several arrests. The demonstration was one of the largest pro-Palestinian protests on campus since last year’s protests against Israel’s military actions in Gaza. The New York Police Department was called to the scene to handle the situation.

This protest coincided with discussions between Columbia’s board of trustees and the Trump administration, which had previously announced penalties for the university due to earlier pro-Palestinian protests. These penalties included the cancellation of millions of dollars in research grants.

Student activists involved in the protest had repeatedly called on the university to divest from companies supporting Israel’s military actions in Palestinian territories, with specific demands to halt investments from the university’s $14.8 billion endowment.