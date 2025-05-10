Harshvardhan declines ‘sanam teri kasam 2’ over co-star Mawra’s ‘cowardly’ remarks on india

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane has announced he will not participate in a potential sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam if Mawra Hocane remains attached to the project. Rane’s decision follows Hocane’s public condemnation of India’s recent military strikes on Pakistan, which she described as “cowardly” in a social media post.

In a strongly worded Instagram story, Rane said he felt compelled to step back from any project featuring Hocane due to what he called “direct comments made about my country.” He expressed gratitude for the original film’s success but stated he wouldn’t compromise on his principles, even if it meant losing fans.

The original 2016 romantic drama recently saw renewed popularity after its re-release, sparking talks of a sequel. However, Rane criticized Hocane’s statement as “derogatory, disrespectful, and hateful,” adding that while defending one’s country is fair, disrespecting another isn’t. He emphasized his broader respect for people of all nations but remained firm in distancing himself from the controversy.

Hocane had earlier condemned India’s airstrikes, which reportedly killed civilians in Pakistan, as well as the initial deadly attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Her post was one of several by Pakistani celebrities criticizing the escalation.

Rane’s comments coincided with Pakistan’s military retaliation against India under Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, in which key Indian military targets were reportedly struck. The tension had been escalating since the Pahalgam bombing, with both countries trading accusations and attacks.

As political and military tensions bleed into the entertainment world, Rane’s public stance highlights how geopolitical conflict is reshaping cross-border cultural collaborations.