Congress calls for Modi to convene all-party meet after ceasefire with Pakistan

Following the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement announced from Washington, the Congress party has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately convene an all-party meeting and take the nation’s political leadership into confidence. The appeal comes amid widespread calls for transparency and accountability after 18 tense days of military escalation.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the urgency in a post on X, stating that in light of the “unprecedented announcements” from the U.S., it is now crucial for the prime minister to lead a dialogue involving all political stakeholders.

In addition to the all-party meeting, Congress is also demanding a special session of Parliament to discuss the recent conflict, the government’s response, and the implications of the ceasefire deal. The party believes open deliberation is essential to maintain democratic accountability and ensure a unified approach to national security and foreign policy.

The ceasefire, brokered with heavy U.S. involvement, has paused cross-border hostilities that had rapidly escalated, sparking fears of a broader regional conflict. The Congress party’s call reflects growing domestic interest in understanding how the situation evolved—and how India plans to move forward.