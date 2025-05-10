US and China open secret Geneva talks to end costly trade war

Top officials from the United States and China met in Geneva on Saturday in a critical attempt to ease their deepening trade war. China’s Vice Premier He Lipeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent led the talks, joined by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The meeting marks the first formal engagement in weeks between the world’s two biggest economies, whose disputes have disrupted trade and caused global market turmoil.

Tariffs imposed by both sides have now climbed above 100 percent on many goods. The situation worsened last month when US President Donald Trump extended duties to dozens of other countries. These moves have unsettled supply chains, spooked investors, and raised fears of a sharp global economic slowdown.

President Trump, for the first time, publicly suggested an 80 percent tariff on Chinese imports. This statement signals a possible shift from the previously imposed 145 percent rate. However, many analysts warn such steep tariffs could further harm businesses and consumers already under pressure from inflation and slower growth.

The Geneva talks were held in strict secrecy. Witnesses reported seeing heavy police presence near a private residence believed to be the meeting venue. Delegates from both countries were seen leaving separate hotels near Lake Geneva. The Chinese officials traveled in dark vans with tinted windows. American delegates wore red ties and flag pins but declined to comment.

While tensions remain high, the fact that both sides have agreed to face-to-face talks is seen as a cautious step toward resolution. No outcomes have been announced yet, but global markets and governments are watching closely, hoping the dialogue helps avert further economic damage.