Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari has paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces, calling Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos the most successful military operation in history. She praised the professionalism and skill displayed by Pakistan’s military, stating that it had proven itself as one of the world’s best armed forces.

In her statement, Bukhari emphasized that the achievements of Pakistan’s armed forces would be remembered for generations to come. She remarked that India had misjudged Pakistan’s patience and mistaken it for weakness.

While India had been engaging in aggressive actions and spreading false propaganda for the past four to five days, Pakistan’s military required just four hours to deliver a decisive response.

Minister Bukhari noted that Pakistan responded to India’s aggression in broad daylight, demonstrating strength and resolve. She also extended her appreciation to Pakistan’s media, acknowledging its role in educating Indian media about journalistic ethics.

Bukhari highlighted that the war-driven narrative of Indian Prime Minister Modi backfired, as the very media that had been spreading lies for days was now forced to acknowledge Pakistan’s superiority.