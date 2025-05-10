13 martyred in AJK: Indian shelling sparks fears of full-scale war

On May 10, 2025, Indian artillery shelling targeted civilian areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), resulting in at least 13 deaths and over 50 injuries. The region’s disaster management authority confirmed the casualties, noting that emergency teams were promptly deployed to assist the affected population.

This escalation is part of a broader conflict between India and Pakistan, which intensified following a series of Indian airstrikes on May 7, 2025, targeting alleged militant infrastructure in Pakistan. Pakistan has since launched retaliatory operations, including air and missile strikes, leading to significant casualties on both sides.

In response to the ongoing aggression, Pakistan initiated Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, targeting Indian military bases and infrastructure. As part of this operation, Pakistan launched its Al-Fatah missile, named in honor of Pakistani children who lost their lives in recent Indian attacks.

The international community has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions. The Group of Seven (G7) major economies have called for immediate de-escalation and direct dialogue between India and Pakistan to achieve a peaceful resolution. The United States has also offered assistance to facilitate constructive talks between the two nations .

As the situation continues to develop, both countries remain on high alert, with ongoing military exchanges and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.