“Stop spreading fear”: Parineeti Chopra criticizes indian media for fake news

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has expressed her frustration with Indian media for spreading fake news. In a post on her Instagram story, Chopra criticized the media for creating panic among people by broadcasting false information. She said that at a time like this, spreading false news to scare people is the worst thing to do. She urged everyone to rely only on official updates and report responsibly.

Chopra’s remarks come after India’s media attempts to deceive its own citizens and the world with fabricated stories. From the attack on the tourist spot in Pahalgam to the targeting of civilian areas in Pakistan, India spread false narratives. However, this time, the Indian public is calling out the media for its attempts to mislead the public.

The actress joined the growing number of celebrities speaking out against the media’s irresponsible behavior. Previously, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha had also criticized the media for spreading fake news. She called Indian news channels a “joke” and urged people to stop watching them. She expressed her frustration over the dramatic scenes and shouting on television, questioning what the media hopes to achieve by creating chaos and fear.

Chopra’s comments reflect a broader trend of celebrities and the public pushing back against sensationalist and misleading news. Many feel that the media is taking advantage of the situation to gain attention, without considering the harm it causes. Celebrities like Chopra and Sinha are using their platforms to urge for responsible journalism, especially in times of tension and crisis.

Both actresses are not the only ones who have voiced their concern. The general public is increasingly aware of the media’s role in inflating fears and spreading misinformation. As fake news continues to dominate the airwaves, calls for accountability in journalism are becoming louder, and figures like Parineeti Chopra are taking a stand for truthful reporting.