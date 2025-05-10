Goher Khan hails success of operation Bunyān al-Marsūs, stands united against India

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Goher Khan has expressed strong support for the successful Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs. On social media, he praised the operation, calling it essential following India’s aggressive actions. He wrote that the operation was necessary and, by the grace of Allah, it was a great success. He also emphasized that the entire nation stands united in the face of any future Indian aggression.

Barrister Goher Khan further stressed that Pakistan will not back down in defending its sovereignty. He assured that the people of Pakistan will remain united and strong against any future threats. His post included a verse from the Quran, reinforcing the nation’s resolve. His message was clear: Pakistan will always stand firm against any kind of external aggression.

Additionally, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached out to Barrister Goher Khan to discuss the ongoing situation. During the conversation, Goher Khan, speaking as a representative of PTI’s founder, called for the immediate release of the party’s founder. He emphasized that the release would unite the nation and strengthen national security. He urged that the release would bring Pakistan’s leaders together in the current challenging times.

The political tension between India and Pakistan has escalated following a series of attacks. On the night of May 6-7, Indian forces launched cowardly attacks on civilian areas in Azad Kashmir, including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, and Bagh. The attacks led to the destruction of two mosques and the martyrdom of 31 Pakistani civilians, including two children, with 51 others wounded. In response, Pakistan shot down three Indian Rafale jets, a Mig-29, an SU-30, and a combat drone.

On the morning of May 10, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs, targeting Indian military bases. Pakistan destroyed the Udhampur, Pathankot Air Base, BrahMos storage, and Indian Brigade Headquarters. Cyberattacks also crippled 70% of India’s power grid and several Indian websites were hacked. The successful operation further highlighted Pakistan’s strong resolve to defend its territory against foreign threats.