Ishaq Dar: Pakistan had no choice but to respond to India’s aggression

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the country had no choice but to respond to India’s actions. He explained that Pakistan took every step in self-defense. Dar said India continues its aggression, and the world is watching closely. Pakistan’s actions are measured, not offensive, he added.

Dar revealed that several Indian drones were shot down in recent days. He said Pakistan acted only when Indian forces crossed the line. According to him, the Indian military’s activities forced Pakistan to take defensive steps. Dar emphasized that the military and civilian leadership stand united in their decisions. Their goal is to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty.

The Deputy PM criticized India’s recent actions over the past three days, calling them a “drama.” He said Pakistan will not let India impose control or dominance. He assured the public that the armed forces are committed to stopping Indian aggression. Dar made it clear that Pakistan would not allow such behavior to continue.

Speaking about the recent military operation, Dar said it was launched after the attack on Noor Khan Air Base. He explained that the decision came after showing maximum patience. The operation, he added, depends on what India wants next. Pakistan will continue responding only to defend itself. He said this is not an attack, but a necessary reply.

Dar also stated that Pakistan’s actions are still restrained. He warned that more steps can be taken if needed. Pakistan has shown patience, but every limit has a breaking point. He accused India of double standards and hypocrisy. For now, he said, Pakistan’s response is the minimum needed — and it’s far from over.