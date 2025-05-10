Pakistan followed UN charter in strike, claims Attaullah Tarar

Pakistan has firmly defended its recent military action against India, calling it a measured and responsible response. Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar clarified that the operation followed the United Nations Charter. He said Pakistan exercised its right to self-defense without violating international law. He also stressed that Pakistan had no intention of escalating the situation unnecessarily. The country, he added, acted only to protect its sovereignty.

In an interview with a British news outlet, Tarar highlighted that Pakistan remains a responsible nation on the global stage. He noted that the response was not aggressive but calculated. According to him, the operation only targeted Indian military installations. Civilian areas were never a part of the plan. He firmly rejected Indian claims of civilian casualties during the operation.

Furthermore, Tarar explained that Pahalgam, the site of a recent incident, is over 200 kilometers from the Pakistani border. He said Pakistan had no involvement in the event. No evidence has linked Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident so far. He emphasized that blaming Pakistan without proof is both unfair and dangerous. Such accusations, he said, only increase regional tension.

In addition, Pakistan had offered to cooperate in a transparent and joint investigation of the Pahalgam incident. However, India dismissed the offer almost immediately. Tarar criticized India’s quick filing of an FIR just ten minutes after the incident. He claimed this raised serious doubts about the intentions behind the accusations. According to him, such hasty actions make the entire case suspicious.

Lastly, Tarar urged international organizations to take note of India’s baseless allegations. He appealed for a balanced and fact-based approach to regional peace. Pakistan, he said, wants peace but will not compromise on national security. Through this statement, Pakistan hopes to clarify its stance and promote transparency in international matters.