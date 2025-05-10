Zardari praises military’s “befitting response” to india’s hostile actions

President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly supported Pakistan’s armed forces in their response to India’s missile attacks, which have escalated tensions between the two countries. On Saturday, President Zardari met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other top officials in Islamabad to discuss the ongoing situation and Pakistan’s retaliatory actions under Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. The meeting also included Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar.

President Zardari praised the military for its “exceptional professionalism and bravery” in delivering what he described as a “befitting response” to India’s unprovoked aggression. He emphasized that while Pakistan is a peace-loving country, it was left with no choice but to defend its sovereignty and people after repeated provocations by India. Zardari reaffirmed the nation’s strong support for its armed forces and vowed to protect Pakistan’s territorial integrity at all costs.

The President noted that although Pakistan has exercised considerable restraint, India’s continued hostility has forced the country to take decisive action. Pakistan’s response, which began early on Saturday, specifically targeted bases identified as launch points for attacks on Pakistani civilians and mosques. The operation also involved multiple strategic targets being engaged simultaneously.

As part of the operation, Pakistan launched its Al-Fatah missile, dedicated to the memory of innocent Pakistani children killed in recent cross-border attacks by Indian forces. Pakistani officials confirmed that the country will not forget the sacrifice of these children, who were martyred in the ongoing conflict.