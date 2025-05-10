Trump calls for de-escalation as Pakistan and India engage in military actions

The White House has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, urging both nations to take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation. President Donald Trump emphasized the urgency of reducing hostilities, stating that the potential risks associated with further military action are unacceptably high for both countries, their neighbors, and the international community.

In a related development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts, maintaining communication with leaders from both India and Pakistan. His involvement underscores the United States’ commitment to facilitating dialogue and encouraging restraint between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The United States has also offered to facilitate direct talks between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic engagement to address the underlying issues. The U.S. administration has called on both countries to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication channels.

In the face of these developments, the international community continues to monitor the situation closely, with various nations and organizations urging both India and Pakistan to prioritize peace and stability in the region. The United States remains committed to supporting efforts that lead to a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict.