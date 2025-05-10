PDMA Sindh urges Karachi residents to avoid unnecessary travel amid security concerns

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh has issued an important advisory for the residents of Karachi, urging them to avoid unnecessary travel due to ongoing security concerns. The situation in the city has led the authorities to issue precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public.

The PDMA advised the citizens of Karachi to remain calm and stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. They recommended that people avoid being near windows or balconies to minimize the risk of harm from any potential incidents or stray attacks.

The advice comes amid rising tensions and possible security threats in the city. The PDMA’s warning is part of a broader effort to protect residents and prevent any casualties or accidents. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and continue to urge the public to stay alert and follow safety protocols.