Stars show solidarity with military amid tensions: Operation Bunyan al-Marsus

As tensions between India and Pakistan rise, several prominent Pakistani celebrities have publicly expressed their support for the military, particularly after the launch of Operation Bunyan al-Marsus. In response to India’s aggression, which included missile strikes and border violations, Pakistan’s armed forces targeted key military sites across India. Showbiz personalities have used their platforms to stand in solidarity with the armed forces and highlight the importance of peace.

Actors like Ayaz Samoo and Shehroz Sabzwari have praised the military’s actions, showing their approval of Operation Bunyan al-Marsus. Samoo explained the significance of the operation, while Sabzwari expressed his satisfaction with Pakistan’s response to Indian aggression. Both actors also emphasized the importance of national unity and the need for a measured response to the ongoing crisis.

Celebrities like Fatima Afandi and Kinza Hashmi also shared their thoughts on social media, voicing their satisfaction with the military operation. They reiterated the importance of peace, urging both nations to pursue diplomatic solutions. Afandi highlighted the need for restraint, while Hashmi emphasized that Pakistan’s decisions were made with careful consideration, despite the rising tensions.

Other well-known figures such as Imran Abbas, Asim Azhar, and Fahad Sheikh expressed their gratitude for the military’s efforts, condemning Indian aggression. They supported the retaliation while also calling for peace, underlining that war should never be the preferred solution to any issue. Their messages reflected a deep desire for peace and security in the region, beyond the battlefield.

In addition to supporting the military, actors like Osman Khalid Butt and Asad Siddiqui condemned the human cost of war. Butt criticized India’s attacks on civilian populations, while Siddiqui cautioned against sensationalizing the war. Their comments urged both countries to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue, stressing that peaceful resolution is the only path forward.