PM Shehbaz consults political leaders on Pakistan’s response to India

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has reached out to political leaders to discuss Pakistan’s response to India’s recent actions. He briefed them on the ongoing operation against India, ensuring they were informed about the situation.

The Prime Minister made calls to several political figures. This includes PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, MQM’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and others. He shared the details of Pakistan’s military response to India.

PM Sharif explained the recent attacks from India and Pakistan’s response. He said the Pakistani military had retaliated strongly against Indian missile and drone strikes. Despite these aggressive actions, Pakistan exercised remarkable restraint initially.

He also mentioned the Pehligam incident and called for an impartial investigation into the facts. However, India rejected Pakistan’s call for neutral investigations. He pointed out that India launched missile attacks on places like the Noor Khan Air Base, targeting innocent civilians.

The Prime Minister expressed pride in the bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces, emphasizing that the country had successfully avenged the lives lost in these attacks. He concluded by congratulating the nation on the success of the military operation.

Meanwhile, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman of Jamaat-e-Islami praised the government’s swift military action. He emphasized the need for diplomatic efforts, urging the government to inform the world about Pakistan’s stance. He also expressed full support for the government and the armed forces.