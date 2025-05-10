China breaks silence on India-Pakistan tensions, pushes for peace after Pakistan’s retaliation

As tensions soar between Pakistan and India, China has stepped in with a crucial diplomatic message calling for restraint and peace. Following Pakistan’s powerful response under Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged both nations to avoid actions that could escalate the conflict. The spokesperson emphasized the need to prioritize stability and return to a path of political dialogue.

The Chinese statement came after Pakistan launched decisive military and cyber operations in response to Indian aggression. Key Indian airbases like Udhampur, Adampur, and Sherkot were destroyed. In addition, Pakistan targeted Indian military checkpoints and jammed both power grids and military satellites. Drone activity was also reported over Gujarat, Indian Prime Minister Modi’s home state.

Earlier, the U.S. also intervened diplomatically, urging de-escalation through direct contact with Pakistan’s Army Chief and Foreign Minister. However, Pakistan responded firmly, stating it was open to dialogue only if India showed serious intent to reduce tensions. Otherwise, Pakistan warned, its response would escalate further in strength and intensity.

China has not only advised peace but also offered to help mediate. According to international media, Beijing is closely watching the situation and is ready to assist both countries in resolving the dispute peacefully. The Chinese foreign office reiterated that avoiding further conflict is in the interest of both nations and the wider region.

Pakistan’s military continues to maintain its strong stance while international calls for peace grow louder. The recent destruction of India’s advanced S-400 defense system marked a significant blow to Indian capabilities. As global powers step in diplomatically, all eyes remain on how both South Asian rivals navigate this critical moment.