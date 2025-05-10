Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs: “We are not weak” — CM Maryam Nawaz praises armed forces

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz called Pakistan’s military response to Indian aggression a historic and proud moment for the nation. Speaking after the launch of Operation Bunyān al-Marsūs, she said the way Pakistan answered India’s hostility would be remembered in history “with golden words.” She emphasized that this was not just retaliation but a declaration of strength.

Maryam Nawaz saluted the courage, wisdom, and honor of the armed forces. She praised the military for responding not just with firepower, but with dignity and strategy. “Salute to those defenders of the homeland who replied not only with bullets, but with resolve, intelligence, and bravery,” she said. Her emotional message resonated with citizens and supporters nationwide.

She declared the operation a firm message that Pakistan is not weak and will never remain silent in the face of aggression. “We remained silent for peace, but when the enemy crossed the line, Pakistan transformed patience into power,” she said. According to her, the nation desires peace but responds to war with strength, not silence.

The CM referred to the destruction of key Indian targets as a powerful symbol of deterrence. These included Udhampur, Adampur, and Pathankot airbases, as well as cyberattacks on infrastructure in Maharashtra and surveillance disruption through military satellite jamming. She noted that even Indian PM Modi’s home state, Gujarat, witnessed hours of drone activity by Pakistan.

Maryam Nawaz’s speech comes amid widespread support in Pakistan for the military operation. She praised the armed forces as the pride of the nation and highlighted the sacrifices of the martyrs. “Our borders are not guarded by barbed wire alone but by the blood of our martyrs,” she said, reinforcing national unity in the face of rising tensions.