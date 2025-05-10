Earthquake shakes Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities, no major damage reported

Residents of Islamabad and several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa felt strong tremors on Friday, causing brief panic but no major damage. The earthquake struck in the afternoon, shaking cities including Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Nowshera, and Swabi. People rushed out of buildings in fear, though no casualties or major losses have been reported so far.

The National Seismic Monitoring Center confirmed the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3 on the Richter scale. It originated 230 kilometers deep in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan. The depth helped reduce its impact, despite being widely felt across the region. Seismologists say such deep earthquakes are less likely to cause serious surface damage.

This is not the first quake to hit the region in recent weeks. Multiple tremors between magnitudes 4.0 and 6.0 have been recorded in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab recently. Experts believe this ongoing seismic activity is due to tectonic movement along the Hindu Kush fault zone.

Despite the frequent tremors, no major destruction has occurred, thanks to the depth and remote locations of the epicenters. Officials from Pakistan’s Meteorological Department have advised people to stay alert but not panic. Emergency services remain on standby in case of any aftershocks or developments.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have asked citizens to follow safety guidelines during earthquakes. People are urged to avoid enclosed spaces, check building safety, and report any structural damage. So far, life has returned to normal in the affected cities.