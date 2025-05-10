Pakistani drones dominate Delhi skies for hours in bold counterattack

Pakistan launched a powerful drone offensive over New Delhi, leaving Indian forces confused and panicked. For over three hours, Pakistani drones continuously flew over the Indian capital. The aerial incursion has stunned Indian defense officials, who are struggling to respond to the multi-front pressure from Pakistan.

This drone wave is part of a wider, well-coordinated Pakistani military response to recent Indian aggression. Simultaneously, Pakistan carried out missile strikes and cyberattacks on key Indian targets. The strategic planning of these attacks has reportedly overwhelmed Indian military command, which is struggling to manage simultaneous threats across multiple domains.

In addition to the drone operations, Pakistan successfully intercepted Indian missiles mid-air. The Pakistani Air Force neutralized several incoming threats using its air defense systems. Furthermore, Pakistani hackers launched a cyberattack that took down important Indian websites and surveillance systems, including high-security camera networks.

The drone swarm is being seen as a powerful symbol of Pakistan’s technological capability and resolve. Dozens of drones currently hover over Delhi, causing fear and confusion on the ground. This response is seen as a direct answer to India’s earlier use of Israeli-made and other advanced drones in Pakistani airspace, which were all shot down by Pakistan.

Military officials describe this operation as a clear message to India: Pakistan will not remain silent. The drone campaign over Delhi is being praised inside Pakistan as a bold show of strength. Security sources say it has not only damaged India’s morale but also exposed gaps in its air defense systems.