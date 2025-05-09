Keith Urban gushes over Nicole Kidman at the 2025 ACM Awards

Keith Urban always remembers to say the sweetest words to his wife Nicole Kidman even during his big wins.

On Thursday, May 8, the 57-year-old country star was honored with the prestigious Triple Crown Award at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Megan Moroney and Chris Stapleton paid tribute to Urban and performed some of his hit musical work, as they concluded their speech with, “We love you, Keith.”

Urban, who danced with his wife in the audience, took over the stage with a guitar after Brothers Osborne mini tribute to Urban in which he performed is 1999’s Where the Blacktop Ends.

During Urban’s accepting speech he first expressed his gratitude to the performers for the “amazing” tribute and then gushed over his wife while giving a shoutout to her recent role in Babygirl.

“My wife, Nicole Mary, is here tonight. I love you, babygirl. And our girls Sunday and Faith watching at home tonight, I love you both, too,” Urban gushed. He went on to say, “I have a massive team that I couldn’t possibly thank by name, but I want to thank my team for working so insanely hard behind the scenes, ’cause there’s no such thing as a self-made man. I wanna thank my road band and my road family. And I wanna say a special thanks to all the fans that have been coming out to see us play. I really appreciate it.”

The singer ended his tribute with a nod to his upcoming tours with Blake Shelton in May.

“Thank you so much,” he added. “We’ll see you soon.”