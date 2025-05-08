India is spreading false news about attacks in occupied Kashmir. According to security sources, these reports are completely fake and baseless. Indian media claims that attacks have happened, but officials say these stories are false. India’s aim is to create confusion and spread fear among people in the region.

Sources say India wants to make it look like Pakistan is attacking Kashmir. They hope this will justify India’s ongoing military actions. However, security officials confirm that no such attacks took place. They say India is just using fake news to cover up its own aggression.

In the past, India spread a false story about an attack in Amritsar. The goal was to turn the Sikh community against Pakistan. Now, Indian media is spreading similar stories about Kashmir. They even claimed that an F-16 fighter jet was shot down, but officials say this is not true and no such incident happened.

Pakistan has strongly denied any attack in Kashmir. Officials say no planes have been shot down and no violence has occurred. They warn that India is only trying to create tensions and justify its actions with false stories. Pakistan remains peaceful and calls for calm.

Overall, the situation remains tense. However, security sources emphasize that these fake stories are meant to deceive the public. They advise everyone to stay calm and not believe false reports. Both countries should work towards peace and avoid spreading false information that could worsen the situation.