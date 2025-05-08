Police seek polygraph test of Imran Khan in may 9 cases

LAHORE – Police have approached an anti-terrorism court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph and photogrammetric test of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in connection with the May 9 cases.

The request was filed through the prosecution, with officials arguing that such tests are essential for the ongoing investigation. They maintained that these procedures could help clarify key aspects of Khan’s alleged involvement in the events of that day.

However, Imran Khan’s legal team strongly opposed the plea. His lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, called the move politically motivated and questioned the timing, noting that it came nearly two years after the incidents in question.

The court has directed Barrister Safdar to consult with Imran Khan and return with clear instructions. In the meantime, the hearing has been adjourned until May 14.

This development marks another chapter in the legal troubles facing the former prime minister, who has consistently denied involvement in the violent protests that followed his brief arrest in May 2023.

While the prosecution insists the tests are routine and necessary, PTI supporters view the attempt as another tactic to pressure the party’s leadership amid an already tense political climate.