DG ISPR warns of retaliation: “Pakistan’s response will be evident to the world”

In a recent press briefing, Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, addressed the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India. He dismissed India’s claims of Pakistani attacks on 15 locations as “white lies,” asserting that such allegations lacked credible evidence.

General Chaudhry emphasized that any future Pakistani military response would be unmistakable and globally acknowledged, regardless of India’s media portrayal. The recent conflict began when India launched missile strikes on Pakistan, citing retaliation for a militant attack in Kashmir that killed 26 Indian tourists.

Pakistan condemned these strikes as acts of war and authorized “corresponding actions.” In response, Pakistan claimed to have downed several Indian jets and drones, though India has not confirmed these losses. Both nations have engaged in heavy artillery shelling along the Line of Control, resulting in civilian casualties on both sides.

General Chaudhry detailed specific incidents, such as missiles fired from Adam Pur, with one projectile reportedly falling in Amritsar. He mentioned that two of these missiles crossed into Pakistani territory, one of which was intercepted near Dinga. He also noted that India had previously launched missiles that fell within its own borders, including in Amritsar.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, echoed these sentiments, labeling India’s claims of targeting Pakistani military installations as baseless. He highlighted that Pakistan had exercised strategic restraint, avoiding civilian areas in its operations. Minister Asif reassured the public of the military’s readiness to defend the nation and emphasized that any misadventure by India would be met with a robust response.