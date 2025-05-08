Pakistan retaliates strongly, claims 50 Indian soldiers killed in LoC strike

ISLAMABAD – Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar confirmed on Thursday that Pakistan’s military response to India’s missile attacks has killed between 40 to 50 Indian soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC). He said the retaliation came after Indian forces launched overnight airstrikes using Rafale jets, which Pakistan has condemned as a cowardly act of aggression.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Tarar stated that the National Security Committee (NSC) had given Pakistan’s armed forces full authority to respond effectively. He emphasized that Pakistan’s counterattack was carefully planned and powerfully executed. “Our response will be strong, and the world will remember it,” he said, warning that further action could follow if needed.

Tarar praised Pakistan’s military for bringing down five Indian jets, including three Rafales, marking a historic moment as these were the first Rafales ever lost in combat. He noted that the successful defense had shaken India’s confidence in its high-tech weapons. “India’s arrogance has been shattered,” he added, applauding the unity and bravery of Pakistani forces.

Interestingly, he also pointed out the economic impact of Pakistan’s retaliation. Shares of Rafale’s French manufacturer dropped by 18%, raising doubts about the aircraft’s capabilities. Tarar said the world is now questioning whether expensive fighter jets truly guarantee military dominance in modern warfare.

Meanwhile, global powers have expressed concern over the rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Calls for restraint have come from the United States, China, and Russia. Despite international pressure, Pakistan has reiterated its right to self-defense and vowed to protect its sovereignty at all costs.

The situation remains tense at the LoC, with both sides on high alert. However, Tarar concluded by assuring that Pakistan’s forces are fully prepared, and the entire nation stands united to support them in any future conflict.