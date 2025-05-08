Bill Gates vows to donate entire fortune by 2045 to fight global crises

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has announced that he will donate nearly all of his wealth—over $160 billion—to charitable causes by the end of 2045. He shared the decision in a blog post, explaining that he no longer wants to wait until after his death to support urgent global needs.

Gates originally planned for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to continue operating for many decades, even after he passed away. However, he now believes the world’s challenges—like poverty, disease, and inequality—require faster action and stronger financial support today.

The billionaire’s announcement comes at a time when U.S. government funding for healthcare, foreign aid, and public services is facing cuts under President Trump’s administration. In contrast, the Gates Foundation continues to invest in these key areas, aiming to fill critical gaps and drive global progress.

Gates emphasized that the foundation will focus on preventing maternal and child deaths, eradicating deadly diseases, and lifting millions of people out of poverty over the next two decades. He hopes artificial intelligence (AI) can help speed up progress on these goals.

He also expressed hope that his decision will inspire other wealthy individuals to give generously. “I want to use all my resources to help people,” Gates said, adding that after his death, he doesn’t want to be remembered as someone who had the power to help but chose not to.

So far, the Gates Foundation has already spent more than $100 billion on global health, education, and development. With this new pledge, Gates aims to donate 99% of his total wealth, and he confirmed that all future income will go directly to the foundation.