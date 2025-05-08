Khawaja Asif warns: Drone attacks will be answered with force

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has confirmed that Pakistan will now carry out retaliatory strikes following Indian drone attacks, marking a new phase of escalation in the ongoing conflict. Speaking to a British news agency, he stated that tensions have reached a dead end, leaving no space for de-escalation.

According to Asif, the Indian drone strikes did not damage key military installations, especially around Lahore’s defence infrastructure, contradicting claims circulating in Indian media. However, he stressed that the use of drones—particularly Israeli-made Harop drones—was a clear act of provocation that cannot go unanswered.

The Minister confirmed that Pakistan would specifically target Indian military installations in response. He also acknowledged that international efforts led by the United States are underway to reduce tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The Pakistan Army’s media wing (ISPR) reported that 25 drones were shot down in major cities including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Attock, Bahawalpur, Karachi, and Mianu in Sindh. These drones, launched during the night between May 7 and 8, were destroyed using both soft-kill and hard-kill defence systems.

Despite minimal structural damage, four soldiers were injured in Lahore, and one civilian was killed in Mianu, raising public concern and pushing Pakistan toward a guaranteed military response. The ISPR called the drone attacks a sign of India’s desperation and nervousness, further intensifying the already fragile situation.