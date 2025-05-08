Gandapur Warns: no meeting with Imran, no visit for Maryam

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur strongly reacted after being stopped from meeting PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail on Thursday. He warned that if he is not allowed to see Khan, then Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz should also forget visiting her residence in Nathia Gali.

Talking to the media, Gandapur said the court had granted him permission to meet Imran Khan in a contempt of court case. However, despite the approval, jail authorities stopped him at the gate. He said he would file another contempt petition if this continued.

The KP chief minister criticized the overall legal system, saying, “I left all my provincial responsibilities to meet Imran Khan. Sadly, there’s no rule of law left in the country.” He also added that he receives the least access to Khan even though the PTI founder personally requested the meeting.

Gandapur further warned that the same restrictions will apply to Maryam Nawaz if this treatment continues. “If I’m not allowed to meet the leader of my party, then she should not expect to enjoy peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa either,” he said.

Notably, Thursday was designated as an official meeting day at Adiala Jail. However, the KP CM was still not allowed to meet Imran Khan, raising concerns about selective treatment and political interference.

This latest development has added to the already rising political tension between the two provincial governments, as both parties remain locked in a heated standoff amid ongoing national unrest.