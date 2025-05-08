Karachi airport suspends flight operations until midnight

Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport has suspended all flight operations until midnight, citing operational issues. According to the latest NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), the closure duration has been extended, impacting both inbound and outbound flights. The suspension began at 11:00 AM and is now set to last an additional six hours.

Airport authorities explained that the shutdown was necessary due to technical and operational concerns, though specific details have not been shared. This unexpected move has caused significant delays and cancellations across domestic and international routes, disrupting travel plans for hundreds of passengers.

Major carriers including Qatar Airways, Jazeera Airways, Air Arabia, and FlyDubai are facing the brunt of the delay, with some flights grounded for over 10 hours. Passengers have been seen waiting inside terminals, with limited updates from airlines. Authorities are urging travelers to check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

So far, 43 flights have been officially cancelled, while 65 more remain uncertain or delayed. The prolonged suspension has led to growing frustration among travelers and raised concerns over airport management and contingency planning. Operations are expected to resume after midnight, barring any further disruptions.