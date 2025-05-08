False alarm: No drone crash near Faisal mosque, confirm authorities

Reports of a drone crashing near Faisal Mosque in Islamabad have been confirmed as false. Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon addressed the rumors, assuring the public that no such incident took place.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Memon clarified that both district administration and police swiftly reached the site after the reports surfaced. Upon investigation, no evidence of a drone crash was found.

Memon urged citizens to ignore the baseless rumors, emphasizing that Islamabad was safe and there had been no such event. “There is no drone crash in Islamabad,” he assured the public.

This false alarm comes amid heightened tensions, with Pakistan’s military reportedly shooting down 26 Israeli-made drones sent by India in various regions, which may have fueled confusion and panic.

Authorities are advising the public to stay vigilant and avoid spreading unverified information.