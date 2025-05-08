Ishaq dar and DG ISPR to address media at 6:15 pm on latest developments

Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ishaq Dar, alongside the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), will brief the media at 6:15 PM today.

The press conference is expected to focus on the latest developments following heightened tensions between Pakistan and India.

The briefing will address the ongoing Indian aggression, providing an update on the situation after the attack. This includes the Pakistani response and the implications for regional security.

The government will also share key information related to the escalating conflict and military operations. This press conference comes at a crucial time when tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors remain high.

The briefing will offer insights into Pakistan’s official position and how it plans to handle the current situation, with a particular focus on ensuring peace and security in the region.