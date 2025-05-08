 A call to Act As Digital Guardian in Times Of Conflict

In wake of the recent cross border tension between India and Pakistan, social media platforms have become storms of opinions, a deluge of videos, tweets, and voice notes began to circulate with alarming speed. Some shared it out of patriotism, some out of fear, and some are expressing solidarity with the armed forces through posting content that includes brave acts of our armed men. Though such posts and content is to reflect national pride, however, something deeper was lost in those moments—the duty to protect, not just react.

It carries serious risk as it threatens the Operational Security of armed forces by posting videos of troops movement and military deployment that reveal strategic information. That sounds impassioned but it’s a critical juncture for our armed men as in order to fulfill their duties, they leave behind their families praying and waiting for them. Unintentionally we may compromise and put these armed men in unnecessary danger ,who are someone’s son, brother or father before the iron men.

Let us not become the weak link in the chain of national defense. Let us not give away more to the enemy than the battlefield already demands.

In this lens, Pakistani authorities urged citizens to refrain from posting any content. They emphasized to the public that vigilance is necessary as a national obligation to reflect a sense of shared responsibility.

Following the responsibility online influencers and journalists are also carrying this message, to alert their followers of the consequences of spreading panic and misinformation. This call for digital discipline is for national security that is a collective responsibility not just of the armed forces. As in this uncertain time, any involuntary move in the digital sphere can aid hostile actors.

Real patriotism is not just flags and hashtags, its digital discipline.

We live in the modern world, where wars are no longer fought in conventional manner with weapons but are hybrid wars that involve disinformation campaigns, cyberattacks and hacking strategic information. So, we must evolve from being consumers of content to becoming stewards of consequences.

Think before sharing.

Verify before posting.

Don’t let our emotions influence our decisions. Let’s be the citizens who stand by their country with courage and caution in defence of our nation.

Humanity is the first casualty of war, let it not be the first casualty online

Remember that there are families praying on both sides of the border as the tension escalated. There are mothers who cry the same way, children who don’t understand lines on a map but only know that someone they love is not coming back.

We may not be able to end war, but we can choose not to feed it.

We may not be on the battlefield, but in the digital age, where every heartbeat echoes louder, every post spreads faster, and every word carries weight. So, we are all frontline participants, not with weapons, but with our words, our screens, and our choices.

Lets behave responsibly, maturely with empathy. Let’s become voices of reason in a world echoing with noise.

This is not just a call to action.

This is a call to conscience.

So stand together, and take on the role of digital guardians, as wisdom is a more powerful weapon than rage and even silence can be a form of service during times of conflict.