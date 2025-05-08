Fawad Khan faces backlash for avoiding India’s name in attack condemnation

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is facing criticism for not directly naming India while condemning recent airstrikes on Pakistan. The attacks on May 6 and 7 killed 26 people across six locations. Many celebrities called out India clearly — but Fawad did not.

In his Instagram story, Fawad called the attacks “shameful” and offered condolences to the victims. However, he avoided naming India. He urged people not to escalate the situation and hoped for “the victory of reason and understanding.”

Social media users were quick to notice the missing name. Many accused Fawad of staying neutral to protect his career in India. Screenshots of his post circulated widely, with fans expressing disappointment.

Critics pointed out that while Indian celebrities were celebrating the strikes, Fawad chose not to name the aggressor. Some called his response tone-deaf and politically motivated, especially during a time of national grief.

Others said it was shameful that an artist from a country under attack would choose silence or ambiguity. While some defended his balanced tone, most demanded clearer support from public figures in times of crisis.