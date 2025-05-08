PSL 10 matches moved to Karachi amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India

In response to escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to relocate the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 to Karachi. This decision comes after increasing security concerns in various cities, including Rawalpindi.

Previously, the PSL was set to continue in Rawalpindi, where teams were expected to play the next leg of the tournament at Pindi Cricket Stadium. However, after India’s recent drone attacks on multiple Pakistani cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi, the PCB shifted the venue to ensure the safety of players and officials.

The situation grew tense after a drone from India was shot down near Rawalpindi’s cricket stadium, further heightening fears. With these developments, rumors had circulated suggesting the possible cancellation of the PSL’s 10th edition, but the PCB has now confirmed that the tournament will proceed.

A meeting led by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, attended by security agencies and officials, resulted in this decision to move the remaining matches to Karachi. The PCB has reassured fans that all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure the safety and security of everyone involved.

Although the change in venue might disappoint some fans, the PCB is committed to providing an uninterrupted cricket experience. With tensions still high in the region, it’s clear that safety remains the top priority for both the board and the players.

Karachi, now set to host the remainder of the tournament, is ready to welcome the teams and provide a secure environment for the exciting conclusion of PSL 10. The situation remains fluid, and further updates will be shared as the situation develops.