Punjab issues emergency SOPs amid India conflict threat, urges public to stay calm and prepared

In light of rising tensions with India, the Punjab government has issued emergency standard operating procedures (SOPs) for citizens, urging calm, preparedness, and unity during potential conflict or aerial strikes. The advisory was released by the Welfare Wing of the Services and General Administration Department.

The guidelines advise residents to identify a safe area within their homes — ideally a windowless basement or interior room — and to keep a basic emergency kit ready. This kit should include first-aid items, bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlights, and portable chargers to manage essential needs during emergencies.

Authorities recommend that in the event of an alarm or strike warning, people should immediately turn off all lights, secure doors and windows, shut off gas lines, and move to the designated shelter space within the house. These steps are meant to ensure safety and reduce risks during air attacks.

If evacuation becomes necessary, residents must follow official instructions carefully, carry vital documents, and ensure utilities are turned off before leaving. The advisory also emphasizes using stairwells instead of elevators for safe movement, particularly during power outages or damage.

Importantly, the government is calling on citizens to support each other, especially elderly neighbors or individuals with special needs. Staying informed through official channels and avoiding panic will be key in managing the situation effectively.

With tensions at the border continuing to escalate, these measures aim to provide clarity and security for families across Punjab. Authorities continue to monitor the situation and will issue further guidance as needed.