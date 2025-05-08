Pakistan shoots down three Indian drones in Rawalpindi, one civilian injured

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated further as security forces in Pakistan shot down three Indian drones in different areas of Rawalpindi on Thursday. According to police sources, one of the drones fell near Food Street, causing serious injuries to a civilian who was later moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The other drones were brought down near the Race Course Transit Camp and Scheme-III area. Eyewitnesses reported that the drones flew for several minutes before crashing, prompting panic among residents. A large number of law enforcement personnel later arrived to secure the areas and launch investigations.

In addition to Rawalpindi, similar drone incidents were reported across other regions. In Zafarwal’s Tara Pur area and Chakwal’s Dhewalian, drones were downed without any casualties. Meanwhile, another Indian drone was intercepted in Gujranwala, adding to the growing list of airspace violations.

Security sources stated that the drones appeared to be part of a larger pattern of aerial infiltration. In Sindh’s Ghotki district, a drone strike in Dad Leghari area killed one farmer and injured another. These continuous violations have triggered strong military and public responses across Pakistan.

This series of drone incidents follows India’s unprovoked strikes on May 7 that targeted civilian areas in Azad Kashmir and Punjab. Pakistan retaliated by shooting down five Indian aircraft and destroying several drones, including 25 Israeli-made Herop models.

Authorities remain on high alert as tensions persist. Pakistan’s armed forces have vowed to respond decisively to any further acts of aggression. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious aerial activity to local authorities.