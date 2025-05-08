“A 7-year-old was martyred, and they celebrated”: Hasan Raheem condemns indian reaction

Popular Pakistani pop singer Hasan Raheem strongly condemned the reaction of certain Indian social media users who celebrated the martyrdom of a 7-year-old child following India’s cross-border attacks. In a video statement, Hasan expressed deep anger over the inhuman responses to the tragic killing of Lt. Col. Zaheer’s son, Arz-e-Abbas, who was martyred during Indian strikes in Azad Kashmir and Punjab on the night of May 6–7.

Calling India’s actions “cowardly nighttime attacks,” Hasan pointed out that civilians and even two mosques were targeted. He was visibly shaken by the celebration of the child’s death,

He reminded audiences that when India suffered the Pulwama tragedy, Pakistanis had universally condemned it as an act of terrorism, despite being wrongly blamed.

“We didn’t celebrate death. We demanded proof, and we still do. But even without proof, we didn’t cheer,” he emphasized.

Hasan urged people on both sides of the border to reflect on their shared humanity. “This isn’t a cricket match. War isn’t entertainment — it takes away children, homes, peace.” His emotional appeal comes at a time when tensions are high and public discourse across the region is becoming dangerously polarized.