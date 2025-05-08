“This is not a movie, it’s war”: Ali Zafar hears explosions amid India-Pakistan escalation

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar voiced concern on social media after hearing explosions near his home on the afternoon of May 8, following India’s drone attacks across multiple Pakistani cities. In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), he warned that conflict between nuclear-armed nations is not a film script but a looming humanitarian disaster.

Ali Zafar shared that the sound of blasts reached his house, a chilling reminder of how close the threat of war has come to civilians. Without naming India directly, he criticized those who are “beating the drums of war” and celebrating violence, asking if they truly understand the meaning of a full-scale war between two nuclear powers.

“This is not a movie,” he wrote. “War brings destruction. Innocent lives, children, and families pay the price.” Zafar appealed to the international community to step in and promote peace talks between Pakistan and India, stressing that every life matters and every nation deserves security.

His statement comes amid heightened military conflict. On May 6–7, India carried out air and drone attacks at six different sites in Pakistan. According to the ISPR, 25 Israeli-made drones were shot down in Sindh and Punjab, but the strikes still led to one civilian death and four injuries. Areas near Lahore and Karachi were also targeted. Ali Zafar’s message echoed the sentiments of many citizens fearing for the safety of their loved ones.