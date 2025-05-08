Faisal Qureshi slams Indian celebrities for celebrating military actions, urges Pakistanis to reflect

Pakistani actor Faisal Qureshi has harshly criticized Indian celebrities for their support of India’s Operation Sindoor, which was promoted as a success on social media. In a video shared widely, Qureshi addressed the Indian stars, questioning their actions after the military campaign and its devastating consequences.

He expressed his disappointment at the celebrities’ celebratory tweets, which praised the attack as a victory. Qureshi pointed out that their messages failed to acknowledge the innocent lives lost, especially the death of a child. “While these celebrities are under pressure, they should exercise some dignity before posting such messages,” he said.

Qureshi also addressed the recent violence in Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination in occupied Kashmir, saying that the events there remain unproven. He emphasized that the international community has seen the tragic aftermath but has yet to witness any proven success. “A child has been martyred, and yet some are celebrating,” he added, highlighting the emotional pain caused by such celebrations.

The actor further clarified his stance on freedom of speech, explaining that in Pakistan, citizens speak freely and express their true feelings. He contrasted this with the pressure faced by Indian celebrities, urging them to be more mindful of the messages they send.

Lastly, Qureshi urged Pakistani citizens to critically evaluate the people they follow on social media. “Look at the tweets of those you admire and see how they react to tragic events. Freedom of expression is a precious gift,” he said, encouraging his followers to appreciate the value of speaking one’s mind.

Through his powerful words, Qureshi has sparked a larger conversation about the responsibility of public figures and the importance of thoughtful speech during times of crisis.