Four soldiers injured as indian drone hits target near Lahore, says DG ISPR

Tensions between India and Pakistan continue to intensify as the Pakistan military reported that four of its soldiers were injured after an Indian drone managed to strike near Lahore. According to Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the drone caused partial damage to military equipment during the overnight escalation.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Gen Chaudhry confirmed that 12 Indian drones—identified as Harop loitering munitions—were neutralised at various locations across Pakistan. The downed drones were located in Lahore, Attock, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Miano, Chhor, and near Karachi. He also displayed pictures showing drone debris, which is now being recovered from different sites.

Despite this success, one drone slipped through and partially engaged a military target near Lahore, injuring four Pakistan Army personnel. Additionally, one civilian was martyred and another injured in Miano, Sindh, due to drone activity.

DG ISPR condemned these acts as “serious provocations,” warning that such unprovoked aggression only heightens instability in the already volatile region.

He further stated that India’s latest escalation comes after its May 6–7 attacks on civilian sites, including places of worship, which killed 31 people, including women, children, and the elderly.

“India has seemingly lost rational ground after facing severe setbacks,” he said, referencing Pakistan’s recent downing of five Indian fighter jets. He urged the international community to take note of India’s “hubristic and dangerous path,” which he claims is putting regional peace and security at risk.