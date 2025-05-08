India tried to target Neelum-Jhelum dam and nearby civilian areas: WAPDA chairman

The Chairman of the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) stated on Thursday that India attempted a direct attack on Pakistan’s critical infrastructure by targeting the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project. He revealed that the strike wasn’t limited to the dam itself; it also aimed to hit nearby civilian areas, raising serious concerns about the violation of international humanitarian laws.

Speaking to the media, the chairman emphasized that the Neelum-Jhelum project stores a massive water reservoir vital to Pakistan’s energy security. “India’s intention was clearly to damage the structure of the hydropower plant,” he said.

“This was a highly calculated move to disrupt our power production capabilities by striking a strategic asset.” He added that WAPDA’s technical teams were actively assessing the site to determine the full extent of the damage.

The chairman further noted that the Indian strike extended beyond the dam and directly endangered civilian populations living in the vicinity.

“Targeting residential zones near a hydropower facility is not only unethical, but also a clear breach of international conventions,” he said. “Civilians were placed at risk for no military justification, which underscores the deliberate nature of the aggression.”

He clarified that no foreign workers were present at the site during the attack and that WAPDA is solely responsible for electricity generation — not transmission or grid operations.

“Fortunately, no lives were lost in this specific incident,” he added. “But the consequences could have been catastrophic if the water reservoir had been breached or the power tunnels damaged.”

The chairman concluded by commending the swift response from Pakistan’s armed forces, which he said acted “decisively and effectively” to prevent further escalation. He warned that targeting essential civilian infrastructure sets a dangerous precedent. “This act of hostility is not just against Pakistan — it endangers regional stability. We call on the international community to take notice.”