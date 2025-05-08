Pakistan suspends flights in Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Islamabad amid india tensions

Flight operations at Pakistan’s major airports—Karachi, Lahore, Sialkot, and Islamabad—have been temporarily suspended due to heightened security concerns and ongoing operational adjustments. The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced that these suspensions will remain in place at least until 12 p.m. on Thursday, citing “operational reasons” linked to the evolving situation.

The move follows a sharp rise in regional tensions after Pakistan downed five Indian Air Force jets in response to missile attacks launched from India, which killed at least 26 people in several Pakistani cities including Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad.

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed the retaliation and damage to Indian military positions across the Line of Control.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also issued a statement warning passengers of significant disruptions. It clarified that several air routes have been restricted as a precaution to protect passengers and aircraft.

PIA urged travelers to avoid arriving at airports without first checking their flight status through the call center or online platforms.

Despite the localized suspensions, the PAA emphasized that “all airports across Pakistan remain fully operational” on a broader level.

However, travelers should expect changes and remain flexible as national security concerns continue to shape airspace management. The public has been asked to cooperate with airline and airport staff and to stay updated through official communication channels.