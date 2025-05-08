Hafeez slams India’s attacks as shameful, says Pakistan United in defense

Former Pakistan cricket star Mohammad Hafeez has strongly condemned India’s recent military actions, calling them cowardly and shameful. He shared his views on social media, where his statement quickly gained attention and support.

Hafeez stated that India’s illegal and aggressive strikes have turned into an international embarrassment. He added that the Pakistani nation is fully united when it comes to defending its sovereignty and peace.

Many social media users echoed Hafeez’s sentiments, expressing their patriotism and support for the armed forces. His comments sparked an outpouring of love for Pakistan in comment sections across platforms.

In a similar show of solidarity, former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar posted a picture of the national flag with the caption, “Every particle of yours is dearer to us than life itself.” Fans praised his message and shared their love for the country.

The backlash follows a night of Indian strikes on May 6 and 7, targeting civilian areas in Azad Kashmir and cities like Muridke and Shakargarh. The attacks killed 31 civilians and injured 57 others, including women and children.

In a strong and timely response, Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and destroyed several Indian checkpoints in occupied Kashmir. The action highlighted Pakistan’s resolve to defend its people and territory against any aggression.