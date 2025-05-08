PIA urges passengers to call before heading to airports amid flight disruptions

In light of the escalating security situation in the region, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has issued an urgent travel advisory. Passengers are strongly advised to contact the airline’s call center before heading to any airport, as multiple domestic and international flights may be delayed, rescheduled, or canceled.

According to a statement from the PIA spokesperson, certain air routes have been temporarily suspended as a precaution to ensure the safety of passengers, crew, and national aviation assets. The airline emphasized that these steps are necessary under the current circumstances and asked the public for patience and understanding.

Flight operations have been notably impacted at Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot airports. Karachi Airport has temporarily suspended operations, while several commercial flight routes around Lahore and Sialkot have been closed again amid increased regional tensions between Pakistan and India. These adjustments are being made dynamically in coordination with aviation and security authorities.

To manage the disruption, PIA is proactively contacting passengers through their provided phone numbers. Additionally, the airline is arranging accommodations, meals, and other essential support for affected travelers. “Passenger care and safety remain our highest priorities,” the spokesperson said, urging passengers to cooperate with staff and avoid unnecessary visits to the airport without confirmation.

PIA encouraged travelers to stay connected through its official call center and digital platforms for real-time updates on their flights and rebooking options.