India’s aggression reflects lawlessness after Pahalgam: Pakistan envoy to U.S.

WASHINGTON – Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has condemned India’s military aggression following the Pahalgam incident, calling it a sign of lawlessness and disregard for international norms.

In interviews with major American news networks Fox News and PBS, Ambassador Sheikh said that India launched attacks without presenting any evidence. He added that Pakistan responded firmly, but only in self-defence, to protect its sovereignty and citizens.

He noted that Pakistan’s calls for an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam attack were widely welcomed by the international community. However, India’s aggressive stance reflected a troubling defiance of global law and order, he stressed.

Ambassador Sheikh also referred to the recent National Security Committee (NSC) statement, which affirmed Pakistan’s right to defend itself under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter. He reiterated that while Pakistan is a peace-loving country, it seeks peace with dignity.

Moreover, the ambassador urged global powers to focus on resolving the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He said that unresolved tensions in the region impact over 1.6 billion people living in Pakistan and India.

Calling on the United States and President Trump to play a proactive role, he said the Kashmir issue must be settled in line with UN resolutions for lasting peace in South Asia.