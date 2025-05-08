A new chapter of regional instability unfolded in the midnight of 6th /7th May as India launched a series of missile strikes targeting locations inside Pakistani territory and Pakistan administered Kashmir. The operation, reportedly dubbed “Sindoor” by Indian defence forces, struck multiple civilian areas in an act widely condemned as a flagrant violation of international law and human rights. The Indian missiles hit residential zones in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Ali Pur Sharkia and outskirts of Bagh, claiming the lives of 26 civilians as per recent reports – including children and women – and damaging critical infrastructure including mosques.

There are two countries in the world that target innocent women and children – Israel and India. Israel has long been a close ally and friend of India, and both ferocious nations appear to follow a similar approach. This was a calculated act of aggression against innocent lives, much like Israel’s actions. Once again, India has shown her readiness to escalate tensions at the expense of civilian safety, regional peace and international law. India claimed the operation was in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which she alleges was carried out by a Pakistan based group. However, these blames and claims are baseless and lack credible evidence or substantive backing. New Delhi has once again played this incident as a pretext for executing premeditated cross-border aggression – a pattern that mirrors past “false flag” operations used to deflect domestic political pressure, galvanize nationalist support and win elections. In a measured yet firm retaliation, the Pakistan Air Force launched a counter-operation that reportedly downed five Indian jets, including three of the highly vaunted Dassault Rafale fighters – long touted by Indian leadership as a game changer in regional air superiority. Military sources confirmed that one MiG-29 and one Su-30 were also destroyed, along with an Indian surveillance drone that had violated Pakistani airspace.

The Rafale’s downing is especially significant given its elevated symbolic status in Indian military doctrine. During the 2019 Balakot standoff, Indian leaders notably lamented the absence of Rafales in their arsenal. Today, their presence did little to change the battlefield reality. The myth of the Rafale has been decisively shattered. Technology cannot replace strategy, skill and resolve. Ultimately, it’s not about the rafale, but the person flying it. Meanwhile, IAF’s apparent incompetence has not only exposed operational weaknesses but has also contributed to a dip in the stock value of the manufacturer behind the rafale jet. Once again, India has gathered humiliation.

Adding to the blow, Pakistan Army targeted and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarters in a precision strike across the Line of Control (LoC).

Reports also surfaced of white flags raised at certain forward Indian posts – interpreted by some as signs of retreat or damage control amid the retaliatory firepower.

Indian government’s approach appears increasingly geared toward militarized disinformation narratives campaigns. and Godi media has amplified claims of “surgical strikes” and anti-terror victories while downplaying civilian casualties and international concern. The use of social media touts, doctored videos and politicized intelligence briefings have been hallmarks of New Delhi’s crisis communication. India is engaging in dangerous brinkmanship. Instead of pursuing peace through dialogue, she is choosing escalation through deception.

India’s repeated violation of the Line of Control, disregard for the Shimla Agreement and erosion of the Indus Waters Treaty have all contributed to a deteriorating regional climate. Such provocations not only risk full-scale conflict but institutions also undermine meant to maintain regional stability.

While global reactions remain cautious, several countries have expressed concern over the potential for escalation between two nuclear armed states. The United Nations issued a statement urging both sides to exercise maximum restraint and to ensure the protection of civilian lives in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Pakistan has reiterated her commitment to peace but made clear that any violation of her sovereignty will be met with full-spectrum deterrence. Pakistan do not seek war, but will not allow our people to be targeted with impunity. India’s strikes represent a deeply troubling escalation, not only in their military audacity but in the devastating impact inflicted upon innocent civilians. While New Delhi will seek to frame her actions as preemptive defence, the facts on the ground – innocent martyrs, damaged infrastructure and targeted mosques – tell a different story. Pakistan’s response demonstrated strategic restraint and military precision, which sent a clear message: violations of sovereignty will be met with resolve, but without compromising moral clarity. India mongers war. It is now imperative that Pakistan bring global authorities and international media to the sites of these strikes to expose the false and baseless indian narrative of terrorist hideouts being targeted. India has failed to present any credible evidence linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident till date. The world must see for itself who is perpetuating terrorism, who is fueling conflict, who is mongering war and who is deserving of a firmer befitting response. The toxic rhetoric peddled by Godi media may serve local agendas, but it is far from convincing on the global stage.