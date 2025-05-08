Punjab CM condemns cowardly Indian attack, declares emergency

Punjab Chief Minister(CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the cowardly Indian missile attack on the Pakistani soil in the darkness of the night, describing it as an act of aggression that threatens regional peace and stability. In her message, she hailed the Pakistan armed forces for a tit for tat reply.

The CM said that the dastardly act exposed India’s detestable face before the world, adding that the forceful response of the armed forces of Pakistan forced the enemy to retreat.

Maryam Nawaz also declared a state of emergency across Punjab.

She directed all law enforcement and security agencies, including Punjab police to remain on high alert.

The CM also cancelled all leaves of doctors and medical staff across the province, ordering them to report for immediate duty. All hospitals have been placed on emergency footing to ensure readiness for any situation.

District administrations in all parts of Punjab have been instructed to remain fully alert, while officers and personnel from civil defence and other related departments have also been called into action.

Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan seeks peace but will never compromise on its sovereignty. “We are a nation united by resolve and faith, we will face every challenge with strength, dignity and unwavering courage,” she concluded. app

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid a tribute to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for shooting down five Indian fighter jets, calling it a moment of historic pride for the nation.

In her message, the CM lauded the PAF’s heroic action with powerful words of appreciation, declaring it a historic response to Indian aggression.

“The arrogance, pride and false propaganda of India have been reduced to ashes in the skies today,” she said.

CM Maryam Nawaz praised the operation as more than a defensive action, calling it a defining moment in history.

“This is not just about protecting our airspace; this is about writing a new chapter of courage and honour.

Our armed forces have once again proved that any one who tests Pakistan will live to regret it,” the CM said.

She said the entire nation stands united behind its armed forces and takes great pride in the courage of its soldiers and pilots. “We salute our brave pilots, the pride of the nation, who have defended our skies with unwavering commitment and unmatched professionalism.”

Maryam Nawaz reaffirming the government’s full support for the armed forces and expressed the collective pride of the nation in its defenders.