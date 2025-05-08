Pakistan won’t sit idle in face of India’s provocations: Bilawal

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday strongly condemned recent Indian aggression in Pakistan, declaring that Pakistan will not remain silent in the face of such provocations.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Bilawal Bhutto issued a stern response to the escalation in tensions, particularly over allegations and cross-border hostilities.

“India is mistaken if it believes we will remain silent in response to these attacks. Who strikes under the cover of darkness? Only cowards do. They targeted innocent children during the night instead of facing our forces in daylight,” he added.

PPP chief emphasized that for the past two weeks, Pakistan has endured baseless accusations from India.

He praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s response, saying, “The Prime Minister challenged India and offered an international investigation. Our hands are clean. Let the world see the truth-let there be a transparent inquiry so that the facts become clear.”

PPP chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to international law and the United Nations Charter, praising the Pakistan Air Force’s retaliation against Indian aggression. “We salute the Pakistan Air Force for their swift and brave response,” he said. “We shot down five Indian jets. If they attack again, we will down more.”

He criticized the Indian leadership, calling them “barbaric, blind and savage,” and warned that the people of Pakistan would “open their eyes” and show them the reality.

While rejecting the idea of supporting war, he said that Pakistan would defend itself with courage and legality. “We are not proponents of war, but we will respond in accordance with the law and the UN Charter. Our response will not come in the darkness of night but with clarity and strength.”

He said that Indian aggression will not be ignored and reiterated national unity in the face of external threats. “All four provinces, the Prime Minister, and the armed forces stand united. The Prime Minister has once again offered a neutral investigation. We are not doing this for international powers, but to answer to our own martyrs.”

Bilawal Bhutto warned against placing Pakistan’s fate in the hands of terrorists and urged the international community to recognize the danger of nuclear conflict. “The world must understand the risks of escalation. India is mistaken if it thinks we will remain silent. We will respond.”