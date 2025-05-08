Opposition leader says PTI stands by armed forces

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) top leader Omar Ayub said that India and fascist Narendra Modi only understand the language of force.

“Proud of Pakistan Air Force to have shot down Indian aircraft. Let this be a lesson for India. Trespass at your own risk. You will be shot down,” the PTI leader added.

In another statement, he added that the PTI, as the largest and most popular political party, stands with the people of Pakistan and those fighting for its defence.

The statement comes in the aftermath of coordinated missile, air and drone strikes launched by the Indian armed forces during the night of May 6-7. The attacks reportedly targeted multiple locations in Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, including Sialkot, Shakargarh, Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad.

The strikes resulted in the deaths of civilians – including women and children – and damage to civilian infrastructure such as mosques and a hydropower facility.