KP residents ready to offer any sacrifice for national defense: CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday during an emergency provincial cabinet meeting stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the defense of Pakistan. He expressed firm belief in the eventual success of Muslims in the Ghazwa-e-Hind.

The emergency meeting was convened in response to recent Indian aggression against Pakistan.

The session was attended by the Speaker Provincial Assembly, the Opposition Leader, cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, IGP, Additional Chief Secretary, and administrative secretaries. At the meeting, prayers were offered for those martyred in the Indian attacks and for the safety and security of the country. Strong condemnation was voiced against India’s aggressive actions, particularly targeting civilian areas under the cover of night, which was described as cowardly and a gross violation of international laws.

Chief Minister Gandapur emphasized that Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself and will respond forcefully. He paid tribute to Pakistan’s security forces for their swift and strong response to Indian provocations and assured them of complete support from the provincial government and its people.

The CM declared, “We want to send a clear message to India: We are fully prepared to defend our country. As Muslims, martyrdom is the highest honor, and we are always ready for it.”

He also affirmed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and Punjab, promising full support. “Our security forces are our pride, and the 250 million people of Pakistan are a united force for the nation’s defense,” he said.

He warned that the fascist policies of the Indian government pose a constant threat to regional peace and urged the international community to take serious notice of India’s aggressive stance.

“The soil of our homeland is sacred to us, and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are ready to assist the victims of Indian aggression in any way possible.